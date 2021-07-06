Friends of Ndirande to Walk From Blantyre to Mzuzu to Raise K50 Million For Orphans

File Photo: Old FRANASO Office

A Blantyre based Community Based Organization (CBO) doubled as Friends of Ndirande Aids Support (FRENASO) has organized a fundraising big walk from Blantyre to Mzuzu, a journey of about 720 Kilometers.

FRANASO’s Project Officer, Levison Anthony said the big-walk has been slated for 20 August 2020. He said the organization intends to fundraise for the needy students and over thirty community based organizations across the country.

“We intend to raise over K50 Million to support about thirty community based organizations which a risks being closed due to financial crisis,” said Anthony while appealing to the corporate world and members of the general public to support the fund-raising drive.

Friends of Ndirande Aids Support (FRENASO) was launched in 2006 which the aimed of supporting orphans, youths and needy students in Ndirande township, Blantyre.