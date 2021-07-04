AMBUISH: Chakwera invaded my house with an entourage of 45 people-APM

Former Malawi leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has stressed that President Chakwera is failing to walk the talk on scaling down his entourage.

“When he came to visit me, there were 45 people. It was like there was an invasion,” Mutharika says.

Mutharika was speaking during a press briefing at his PAGE House in Mangochi.

Mutharika says he has not been in touch with President Lazarus Chakwera ever since the two met in Mangochi in December last year.

Mutharika says he has missed Malawians and he is ready to start holding rallies depending on the coronavirus situation. He says he will not abandon Malawians and that he will never leave this country although he still has a job at the law Faculty at the Washington University in USA and although his children and grandchildren are there too