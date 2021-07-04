Zinthu Zakwera Kwambiri Chifukwa cha Chakwera, DPP will rescue Malawians-APM

Former President Peter Mutharika has vowed that the DPP will rescue Malawians from the MCP regime.

Mutharika was speaking at a press conference aimed at addressing President Lazarus Chakwera and his government.

Mutharika has urged Chakwera to address challenges which Malawians are facing.

He says the economy is hurting Malawians who are unable to afford basic needs.

He says prices of good are increasing a lot because the government is failing to make the Kwacha stable.

Speaking in Chichewa, Mutharika says “Zinthu zakwera kwambiri chifukwa cha Chakwera.”

He insisted that what happened for President Chakwera to come into power was a ‘judicial coup’ under a conspiracy which started in 2017, orchestrated by the courts, Civil Society Organisations and MCP.

He says a prominent judicial officer confided in him that DPP got injustice instead of justice.

Mutharika says the current government is illegal and must be removed from power.

He says “Boma ili lichoke chifukwa ndilankhanza. Mwayesedwa pa muyezo ndipo mwapelewera ndipo ufumu wanu udzagawidwa ku DPP ndi UDF,” Mutharika says in conclusion.

Mutharika says DPP never stole any money from government which he claims is the reason why there has not been any proof of theft, one year after DPP left.

He says Chakwera’s administration is corrupt and is failing to account for the K17 billion Covid funds.

In his remarks, Chimwemwe Chipungu says Malawians have been fooled by the Tonse-led government in all aspects.He says DPP launched the construction of 250 secondary schools and 400 health centres but the Tonse-led government has nothing to show.He says the current political and economic environment is not favourable for businesses, which is why most companies are closing in the country.