Primary Medical Clinic Automates Workflows to Offer Optimum Service to Clients

By Watipaso Mzungu

Samson Fiado, Managing Director, EasyBooks Solutions

Primary Medical Clinic, a local private clinic offering Occupation Health Assessment, Outpatient services as well as Ambulance Services with its presence in Blantyre, Liwonde and Lilongwe, has become one of the few medical facilities in Malawi to automate its system to ensure delivery of high quality services to clients.

The clinic has embraced digital transformation by adopting a digital system that has automated its entire workflows, a system developed by EasyBooks Solutions, a Malawian software development startup company aiming at simplifying business operations through information and communication technology (ICT) innovations.

Speaking on Wednesday during a system’s training in Blantyre, the clinic’s General Manager, Aubrey Bazaar said the system is going to help them a lot as it has automated every aspect of the operations and workflows at the facility.

“This system is going to help us serve our clients better as it has automated all the aspects of the clinic with a full accounting component, a full clinic workflows component, including pharmaceuticals and laboratories management. It’s not only going to simplify our operations, but also seal loopholes that have made us lose money due to understated client’s visits, missing of drugs in our pharmacies and laboratory inventories,” said Bazaar.

He added that the system will increase their efficiency in service delivery since it provides easy and quick access to required information.

Bazaar further disclosed that the system will help them make informed business decisions quickly and with much ease as all the information and analytics are readily available.

He encouraged other modern private clinics embrace technology to deal with loopholes and challenges that characterize the use of the manual system.

Clinic Services Manager, Mrs Lucy Matiya

The facility’s service manager Lucy Matiya said she liked the system because it has all the necessary components required in the operations of a small to medium sized clinic.

“I like the fact that the system also contains a full accounting component and that the components talk to each other without any manual intervention, we are able to add clinic room dynamically in accordance to our setup among others and any client who has visited the clinic can be moved from one clinic room to the other and they will automatically appear on the other room’s waiting list right in the same system. In addition, it is extremely easy to use and classic,” said Matiya.

She added that the automation of the clinic will help in the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 by reducing congestion of the clients.

In his remarks, EasyBooks Solutions Founder and Managing Director, Samson Fiado, said they are excited with the confidence Malawians have in their services.

Fiado observed that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have different and unique digital and automation needs.

“And as EasyBooks Solutions, we would like to see to it that there are relevant and easy to use digital solutions to help SMEs manage their enterprises with confidence, sense of direction, simplicity and prudence hence having systems that are easily customizable and tailor-made. We wish to encourage all SME institutions in Malawi to embrace automation, which in turn will help them save money, gain stakeholder confidence and increase their efficiency,” he said.

