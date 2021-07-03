DPP VP for North Goodall Gondwe Retires From Politics

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Northern Region, Goodall Gondwe, says he is retiring from active politics, paving way of young people to lead the party.

However, Gondwe has said he will officially leave the mantle at the party’s convention as he wants to respect the party’s constitution.

Gondwe made the announcement at a press briefing he conducted at his residence at Chimaliro in Mzuzu.Gondwe said he has done his part, adding it is high time others served Malawians with love and passion just as people say he has done.