Chilima Launches TNM Mudzi Wathu Project

By Tiyanjane Mambucha

Dowa, July 2, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has emphasized on the need for a bottom up approach in developmental projects appealing to stakeholders to take projects to the communities in order to achieve meaningful development.

Chilima made the remarks in Dowa on Friday during the Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) launch of Mudzi Wathu initiative.

He said TNM being a Malawian company owned by Malawians has taken its initiative to share profits to the people describing it as a good development to both the company and the communities.

The Vice President urged Malawians that while TNM is supporting the communities, they (communities) should be supporting the company by buying TNM products such as airtime and keeping their money through TNM Mpamba.

“What TNM has done is the first in history of companies. It is pleasing to note that every year the company will be sharing 1% of its profit of sales to communities. Malawians should, therefore, change their mindset in business, and keep money with TNM Mpambaor become TNM agents thereby contributing to one million jobs creation.

“Development comes in an area where people have changed their mindset for all to move forward. Development starts with you,” he said.

As such, the Vice President called upon other organizations to emulate what TNM has done saying it is part of complimenting government efforts towards development of the country.

In his remarks TNM Chief Executive Officer, Arnold Mbwana, said the initiative is aimed at developing communities and grow local economies using a portion of proceeds from TNM’s mobile network technology platform.

“We want to give back to all communities as part of our corporate social responsibility. We noted that we were able to reach few districts with projects at the end of the year yet we are operating in all the 28 districts of the country that also need our support,” he said.

Mudzi Wathu project will support the government’s agenda of job creation by recruiting people to serve as dealers and agents for airtime andMpambain their respective areas of residence.

Mbwana further said in return for the partnerships that Mudzi Wathu will forge with people at community and national level, TNM will pay back 1% of its revenue generated from network usage towards development projects of people’s choice in the community.

Senior Chief Msakambewa said all projects directly benefiting communities are welcome in Dowa saying people need to reap from the huge investments they do in companies and organizations operating in the district.

Through this project, TNM is expected to give back over K1 billion of its accruing annual revenue forecast towards community development projects of the people’s choice every 12 months.