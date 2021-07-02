Kenneth Kaunda Was Africa’s Liberation Giant – Chakwera

By Salome Gangire in Lusaka, Zambia

CHAKWERA: Let us harvest a new Pan-African generation

Lusaka, July 2, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has described the late Zambian founding President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, as Africa’s liberation giant whom he said fought for Africa to be free from oppression.

Chakwera was speaking Friday at Lusaka Show Ground during a state funeral ceremony held in honour of the departed former leader.

He said the burial of late Kaunda is the planting of a vibrant seed from which Africa should harvest a new pan African generation with the passion for the ideas Dr Kaunda embodied.

He said “let us harvest a new Pan-African generation with the vision for African governments to be free of corruption and oppression.”

Chakwera added that Africa should harvest a new Pan African generation with the vision for borders that feel open not closed with the energy to trade goods between Africans saying this will be Dr. Kaunda’s lasting legacy and what he sought to build.

He said now that Dr Kaunda is gone, the world should embody his ideals by becoming a fortress that protects Africa from those who seek to exploit and divide her.

“We must walk together with one heart as he taught us, build one Africa as he showed us, and sing one vision as he did. We must make sure that the initials KK become on our lips, a battle cry that terrifies all enemies of Africa’s prosperity and peace,” he said.

The Malawi leader described late Kaunda as a true son of Africa who not only fought for the liberation of Zambia but also other colonized Africans and also fought for Malawi to be included in the SADC bloc against much opposition.

In his eulogy President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyata, described late Kaunda as a man who committed his entire life to the service of Zambia and the African continent.

“He was a man who was willing to sacrifice to make sure that justice prevail and stood for people of Africa. He was not satisfied with independence of Zambia but committed to make sure that Zambia is free but many African countries are able to get justice and decide their own future,” Kenyata said.

21 gun salute to the Late Dr. Kenneth Kaunda`s funeral ceremony

He said Africa will remember Kaunda as a great friend and partner who fought for the continent.

Kenyatta said Late Kaunda taught African leaders that there is life after high office as he accepted the will of Zambians when they voted for multiparty democracy, a gesture that African leaders should emulate.

The Malawi leader also met British Envoy Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, and Zambia President Edgar Lungu for bilateral talks.

Other dignitaries who attended the funeral ceremony include Former president of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi, Botwana President Mokgwetsi Keabetswe, Minister for Africa James Duddridge, and Namibia President Hage Geingob among others.

Kaunda, who will be remembered for his role as an anti-colonial fighter who stood up to white minority rule in Zimbabwe, was honoured with a 21-gun salute.

Kaunda, who ruled Zambia from 1964 to 1991, died on 17th June in Lusaka after succumbing to pneumonia. He was 97.