Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima will tomorrow be at Parliament to answer questions from members of parliament.

Spokesperson in the Office of the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri has confirmed the development in a statement.

According Phiri, the workaholic Vice President Dr. Chilima is expected to be at Parliament by 9:30am.

Dr. Chilima will be at Parliament in his capacity as Minister for Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms.