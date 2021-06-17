Hijab War Over: Malawi Muslim Students Allowed to Wear Hijab in Public Schools

Photo: Female Students wearing Hijabs- Credit VOA

Muslims and Christians in the country have signed an agreement to allow Muslim students to wear hijab or headscarf in all public schools.

The signing ceremony which was facilitated by Public Affairs Committee (PAC) took place at Mount Soche Hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre. However, PAC has recommended that the hijab should be matching the school uniform.

The recommendation in the MoU also states that Pac should deal with concerns of Rastafarians, Bible Believers and other concerned faith groups.

The issue of wearing the hijab has long been a point of contention in Malawi, especially in Christian-run schools where female Muslim students have not been allowed to cover their heads in class.

The controversy reached its peak in October last year when suspected angry Muslims in Mangochi torched the office of a Catholic primary school head teacher who had turned away pupils wearing the garment.