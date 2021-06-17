Bushiri Goes Deeper: Set to Launch ‘The Jesus Nation’ Book

Malawian respected man of God, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri ‘goes deeper’ again as he is set to launch his new book entitled ‘The Jesus Nation’.

The book launch will take place tonight at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. The event will also be LIVE on Malawi main television stations, Prophetic Channel and all out social media platforms.

According to Prophet Bushiri’s mouth-piece, Ephraim Nyondo the proceeds from the book will be channeled towards charity work.

Nyondo further said apart from donating the proceeds to charity, Bushiri will also be donating 100 copies to the National Library Services (NLS) to help promote a reading culture in the country.

In the book, Prophet Bushiri displays how God is raising a new generation of people, armed with righteousness and justice, who will be placed in various strategic points to defend and proclaim the kingdom of God.

Shepherd Bushiri, also known as Major 1 or Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, is a Malawian Christian preacher, motivational speaker, author, and businessman.

He founded and leads a Christian non-denominational charismatic evangelical church known as the Enlightened Christian Gathering.