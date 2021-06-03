Lazarus Chakwera Attending MDF Military Training

President Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Commander in Chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), is this morning visiting MDF’s field training exercise at Luwawa forest reserve in Mzimba.

According to Zodiak Online, this is a last exercise before pass-out of newly recruited soldiers and Chakwera will participate in a drill before being conferred a military rank.

Chakwera who is first president of the Republic to visit the base is this morning clad in military attire as commander in chief of Malawi Defence Force.