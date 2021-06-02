THIRD WAVE: Malawi Confirms First Case of India Covid Variant

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has confirmed the first Case of the Indian covid-19 variant in Malawi.

Co-Chairperson for the Task Force, Dr. Wilfred Chalamira Nkhoma confirmed the development on Wednesday.

The confirmation, comes following the arrival of results of 740 samples that Malawi sent to South Africa’s Centre for Disease Control for testing among which among those are from Salima Sugar Company.

Meanwhile, Chalamira Nkhoma has urged the citizenry to continue observing all preventive measures and partake in the vaccination exercise so as to prevent further spread.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Indian covid-19 variant as a global concern.