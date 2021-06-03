MALAWI PARLIAMENT WANTS CANNABIS CULTIVATION STOPPED: Current laws are not favourable to the poor Malawians

SULEMAN: Let’s go back to the drawing board and amend some clauses in the law

The Agriculture Committee of Parliament has asked government to halt cannabis operations until the Cannabis law is reviewed.

Sameer Suleman Chairperson of the committee says there is need to go back to the drawing board saying the cannabis law is now lacking in many aspects.

Suleman said, most clauses in the law are not favourable to the poor Malawians.

He suggested that Malawi grow its own “Chamba” and get the market outside the country.

“If you go on Mchinji road, you will see greenhouses that are owned by Whites, it is sad that this cannabis thing is not for the poor, let’s go back to the drawing board and amend some clauses in the law, we can’t have people from other country’s coming to Malawi with their seeds to use our soil and labour then take the cannabis to their country’s, let us wake up, these people came to steal from us” – Said Suleman

He therefore emphasized on the need for Malawi to consider it’s local Chamba which is taken as Gold in other countries