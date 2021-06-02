CZ CHIEFS TAKE PART IN MAINTAINING PUBLIC FACILITIES: Donate furniture to Ndunde Health Center

NOBLE CAUSE: Chief Kadewere (in black coat) symbolically hands over the furniture to representatives from Ndunde Health Centre as Nomale (right in suit) commends the initiative

Chiefs in the country have been challenged to take a leading role in maintaining the status of public facilities.

The plea was made by Senior Chief Kadewere of Chiradzulu district on Tuesday.

This was made on the sideline of a handover ceremony of furniture to Ndunde Health Center in the district.

According to Kadewere the initiative was done by 21 chiefs from his territory where they agreed to contribute the money to address the challenge of chairs at the hospital.

He added that chiefs in the country should have a heart of giving rather than begging all the time.

“It was sad to note that doctors have been assisting patients while standing due to lack of chairs, so chiefs thought it wise not to wait for government or member of parliament to do it but rather source money and buy chairs for the hospital.

“People used to see us as beggars but this time around we want us to be the givers because it is also our responsibility to ensure that our public facilities are taken care of ,we are the ones benefiting from this hospital,” he added

Hussein Barrack Imamu ,Medical Assistant for Ndunde Health Center ,said the donation was timely and it will reduce some of the challenges faced by the hospital.

Imamu added that lack of water which has resulted due to the stolen of a water pipe is another big challenge.

“it is overwhelming to have this kind of donation because it has come timely when our facility have been lacking chairs for a period of time.

“Lack of water is another big challenge. We used to have enough water at this facility but some months ago the hospital water pipe was stolen which is quite sad for this hospital to operate with no water,” Imamu worried.

Reacting to the challenges faced by the hospital, Joseph Nomale Chiradzulu East Parliamentarian promised to fix the challenges for the smooth operations of the facility.

Nomale said maintenance works are being done but in phases.

“All the clinics in my constituency have the same challenges because they have never been maintained due to lack of maintanance policy, so currently I’m in a process of doing maintenance but the works are being done in phases.

“I’m working tirelessly with Chiefs in this area to ensure that all projects that are being implemented are not stolen because having them stolen is another big setback.,” he added