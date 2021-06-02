Milestone As WEMAS Gives Back Cash to Customers

McDonald Wella presenting the cheque to first beneficiary

One of the fastest growing medical insurance company in Malawi, Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS) has become the first medical insurance company in the country to start giving back cash to its customers as one way of appreciating them for maintaining a ‘robust’ health.

WEMAS Chief Executive Officer, McDonald Wella said customers will be receiving back part of their cash at every anniversary of their Medical Scheme. He said the beneficiaries are those on corporate and family medical scheme.

“One of the key issues of our product is that we do give back cash to customers who have used less than 25 percent of their premiums,” said Wella on Tuesday at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre after giving back cash amounting to MK 194,720 to one of the customers Monica Chimbu.

According to the CEO Wella, the Cash back initiative aims at appreciating customers for staying health and with the company throughout the year.

We want to appreciate our customers- Wella

“This is one way of appreciating our customers for their effort in keeping themselves health and staying with us,” said Wella, adding that WEMAS encourages its clients to live a healthy life through exercising and eating balanced diet.

In an interview with a daughter to the first beneficiary of the initiative, Sheillah Chumbu commended WEMAS for giving them back part of their cash. She also called upon people to join WEMAS in order for them to experience the extraordinary.

“It is not common for medical insurance companies to give back cash to its customers so we are very grateful for this gesture,” said Chumbu, who represented her mother at the function.

WELLA Medical Aid Society Limited is a professionally managed medical scheme whose goal is to provide the most outstanding and innovative health insurance services in Malawi.