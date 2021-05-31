Zomba CBO in Big Walk to Raise K4 Million for Youth Empowerment

As one way of raising funds for youth and elderly empowerment, a Zomba based Tigwirizane Community Based Organization has organized a fund raising big walk slated for Wednesday, 2nd of June 2021.

In an interview with Malawi Voice on Monday Tigwirizane CBO Chairperson, Dalitso Muronya said the big walk targets to raise not less than K 4 Million (Four Million Kwacha) which will be used to empower youth end elderly social-economically.

“The aim of the big walk is to raise funds to empower youth and elderly in community, social and economic development.

We are planning to provide chicks to the elder people and teach them how to raise chickens as business,” said Muronya

On youth empowerment Muronya said: “We are also planning to buy barbershop and salon equipment so that we can have our own facility as income generating.

The proceeds from the big walk will also help to support needy students in secondary school and institutions of higher learning across the country.”

Muronya has since appealed to the corporate world and all concerned stakeholders to support the initiative. The big walk is expected to start from St Anthony Primary School to Zomba District Council Offices.