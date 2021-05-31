Chakwera Re-Instate Director General For Immigration Mlotha

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration has re-instated Director General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Hannings Mlotha, who was suspended in connection to the systematic abuse of MK6.2 billion Covid funds.

Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Spokesperson, Joseph Chauwa confirmed the development in an interview on Monday. He said Mlotha reported back to work on Thursday.

Last Week, President Chakwera also re-instated all District Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers who were suspended for failing to account for MK 6.2 Billion Covid funds at their institutions.