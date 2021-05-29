Clearing the Rubble: Eight Police Officers Demoted For Corruption

By Jessie Akambadi

File: Police Officers Receiving Bribes

Zomba, May 29, Mana: Eight Police officers from Zomba and Mangochi districts have been demoted from their positions and transferred for soliciting bribes from clients.

On May 27, 2021, there was an order from the National Police Headquarters that four Traffic Police Officers from Zomba and four from Mangochi be deployed as general duties officers with immediate effect.

This comes after an outcry from the public that some Police Officers were sourcing or demanding money from clients especially taxi drivers in a form of corruption to buy a route within the district.

According to Malawi National Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), James Kadadzera the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has always discouraged the conduct of soliciting of bribes.

He said Police Officers have a major role to serve Malawians as required by law.

“Our mandate is to serve Malawians and not exploit them. This will send a warning to other officers who are also doing the same,” the PRO added.

Kadadzera pointed out that, “corruption is a serious case and punishable by the law. Police officers are supposed to demonstrate a good conduct to the public.”

Malawi is one of the countries in Southern Africa Development Committee (SADC) region fighting against corruption.