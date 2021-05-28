Chilima Scores: Malawi Introduces Duty Free Week

Mlusu: Duty free week will be gazetted later

Malawi government through the Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu has announced the introduction of Duty Free Week in the country, a brain-child of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

The Minister Mlusu disclosed the development on Friday in his 2021-22 budget statement at New Parliament building in Lilongwe.

According to Minister Mlusu, the duty free week will only target importation of goods up to MK 2.4 million ( approximately 3000U$).

The finance Minister further said the dates for the duty free week will be gazetted later for Malawians to prepare and benefit from it.

During 2020 Presidential campaign, Chilima promised Malawians to introduce duty free week to allow businesspersons import unlimited amount of goods without paying tax.

”For one week, every year people who have MRA certificate will be allowed to import goods for free.If all goes well, there will be two duty free weeks every year,” Chilima whose UTM party forms part of Tonse Administration told a rally prior to June Presidential polls.