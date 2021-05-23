There Can Only Be One Winner-MEC Chair Kachale

By Patrick Botha

People should refrain from Violence- Kachale

Nkhata Bay, Mana: Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale, has told stakeholders in Nkhata Bay to ensure peace ahead of the June 29 by-elections in Nkhata Bay Central Constituency.

Speaking Saturday during elections stakeholders meeting at St. Augustine Community Day Secondary School in the district, Kachale said elections are not there to divide people but rather to elect one person to lead people at a given period of time.

“Remember there can only be one winner in an election. So it is important for political parties to prepare their people to accept official results of the election,” said Kachale.

Nkhata Bay Central Constituency seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court nullified the May 2019 results where Vuwa Kaunda of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was declared winner.

Ralph Mhone of Peoples Party (PP) contested the results before the High Court and later appealed to the Supreme Court.

As regards registration and nomination of candidates, MEC has said there will be no new registration as only those that had registered and cast their votes in the May 2019 tripartite elections were eligible.

“Similarly, no new candidates will be nominated,” Kachale added.

Chairperson for Nkhata Bay District Peace Committee (DPC) Reverend David MKandawire said he was hopeful that the campaign will be peaceful and the by-elections will be free and fair.

“As DPC we are engaging all stakeholders in this election to ensure peace is observed through the campaign period and after the official results,” he said.

On her part Beatrice Mbakaya who is acting district commissioner said as a council they are ready for the election.

“We are set. All the systems are in place and we are continuing to engage all relevant stakeholders such as chiefs, security, political parties themselves among others. We are leaving no one behind,” she said.

In the May 2019 tripartite elections Kaunda beat Mhone with a margin of not more than 7 votes.