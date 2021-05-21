FDH Bank plc partners iT Centre in appliances deal

Ronald Chimchere FDH Bank Marketing Manager

FDH Bank plc has partnered iT Centre and Smart Zone to enable customers purchase appliances through a flexible payment plan.

The arrangement will allow FDH Bank customers to purchase electronic appliances of their choice and pay through monthly instalments over a period of 24 months.

FDH Bank Marketing and Communication Manager, Ronald Chimchere said the arrangement will see customers buy appliances with ease.

“We want to see customers owning good things through flexible payment terms. There is no need for our customers to pay the full purchase amount at once, our customers should enjoy the good things while we sort out their payments,” he said.

“All the customer needs to do is select the appliance they are looking for from iT Centre or Smart Zone, get an invoice and get the loan processed at any FDH Bank Service Centre. Once approved, the customer will collect the item” added Chimchere.

Some of the products on offer include air conditioners, cookers, fridges, television sets, mobile phones and washing machines

FDH Bank plc boasts of the widest network in Malawi with 51 service centres, 96 ATMs and over 5000 Banki Pakhomo agents.