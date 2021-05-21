TNM plc creates 13millionaires in Tikolore Promotion…splashes K4.5 million in 6th draw

A journalists draws a winner in Tikolore promotion draw

Malawi’s pioneer mobile and ICT services provider TNM plc Thursday splashed out K4.5 million during the sixth draw of its Tikolore promotion which is a celebration for the harvest season.

Through the promotion, TNM plc will be making 30 millionaires in a space of three months, between 1st April 2021 and 1st July 2021 and on Thursday it unveiled two more millionaires to take the number to 13.

A Standard 8 pupil at Buthe Primary School, Nkaya in Balaka Joseph Mphaya became the first pupil millionaire in the promotion. Another millionaire drawn on Thursday is Luka Mwandira from Nthalire in Chitipa.

Mphaya could not believe it when TNM officials called him to alert him that he was now a millionaire.

“Ooooh I cannot believe this! I have not made any plans what to do with this money, I need to let this sink in first,” said Mphaya after TNM officials instantly transferred the money into his Mpamba account.

The pupil said he won after topping his phone with only K200.

Mwandira’s phone could not be reached at first but later TNM officials managed to get through to him.

“Thank you TNM, this is like a dream, thank you, thank you,” he said.

TNM plc Brand and Communications Manager, Limbani Nsapato said the identification of the 12th and 13th millionaire draw signifies the commitment that TNM plc has made of producing 30 millionaires in the space of three months through the Tikolore promotion.

“As you are all aware, our first winner of the grand prize Mr. Francis Mtukanika won after buying airtime worth K200, so it is possible to become a millionaire through the Tikolore promotion,” said Nsapato.

The Tikolore millionaires include a student at Mzuni, Horace Chiumia, a maize trader from Mangochi Kingsley Flao, Sheila Kadethe, a nurse from Nsanje and business lady, Chimwemwe Banda from Mchinji, Anthony Msambewa from Likoma, Michael Chitseko,a business person from Neno, Mollis Siywale, a farmer from Rumphi, and Esnart Diliro, a mandasi business-lady from Mulanje, Nollah Chiwingo, a nurse from Dowa and Leonard Muotcha, a retailer from Mwanza.

Apart from the two K1 million winners, TNM plc also unveiled 250 lucky winners who won K10,000 each and 10 lucky winners who won K100,000 each.

Entry to the promotion is simple as customers are bound to win after an airtime recharge of K200 or more. But the promotion has also been designed that everyone will be a winner in that if a customer recharges with a minimum of K100, they will instantly receive free voice minutes, data and SMS.

Customers who will take a step further to recharge with at least MK200 will enter into weekly, monthly and grand draws throughout the promotion period and stand a chance to win cash. All recharge channels are applicable to qualify for the draws, including scratch cards, Mpamba, Pompopompo and Banks.

A total of 250 lucky customers will win K10,000 every week for 12 weeks, making a total of 3,000 winners, 50 lucky customers will win K100,000 every month, making a total of 150 winners within three months. TNM has since created 13 millionaires, given out K10,000 to 1,500 people and 60 K100,000 winners.