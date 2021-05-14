HYPOCRITES! Martha is a Compromised Political Hack, Let Her Join Active Politics

BY FOSTER. F. FUNDI

Let me applaud the decision by courageous and patriotic members of the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) to reject Ombudsman Martha Chizuma as the new Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director.

Martha is a compromised Political hack. Martha has no temperament, discipline and professional maturity for such sensitive position of trust and power.

She is more concerned with praises from social media party supporters and appointing powers than the truth. It’s all about her career advancement and strategic positioning within Tonse Administration.

This important position ought to be occupied by apolitical professional not by an overly ambitious and rotten political stooge like Martha. In Martha’s Malawi, only DPP and UDF supporters commit crimes. Here’s why Malawi is rotten with decaying morals.

Imagine Seodi White or Linda Kunje with triple experience and qualifications than Martha being rejected by PAC, I guarantee you, the MCP military wing HRDC leaders would be celebrating the decision and cheering these patriotic PAC lawmakers. But alas, as long as the target is anyone affiliated with DPP or UDF, it’s a fair game. Hypocrites!

We need someone in that position that we all can trust and have faith that his or her decision is based solely on facts not political orientation or political vendetta. Martha isn’t one of them. Let her join active politics. Bravo PAC! Bravo Democracy!