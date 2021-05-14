CIC Partnership Boosts Bullets Commercialization Drive

By Mphatso Sam

Blantyre, May 14, Mana: Nyasa Big Bullets says its three-year partnership with Corporative Insurance Company (CIC) will boost its commercialization drive as it will add value to the game of football in the country.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Suzgo Nyirenda said this recently at the club’s offices in Blantyre during the signing ceremony of the partnership agreement with the CIC.

By partnering with Bullets, according to Nyirenda, CIC will have brand awareness, exposure, positioning and marketing of its product while Bullets will bring in numbers of potential insurance clients to CIC including players, officials and supporters.

“In 360 degrees marketing strategy you use people who can make you bigger and Bullets is a big brand in the country. Your coming will add value to our commercialization efforts and we believe we will have more partners,” he said.

CIC Managing Director, Chrispinus Mugwanga said one of their corporate social responsibility roles is sponsorship saying the firm will come up with insurance products for Bullets players and supporters.

“Insurance is not only car insurance, it is beyond that and as an insurance company we want to show that we are a corporate citizen that can address needs of the society and football is the key area we cannot underestimate,” he said.

On his part Bullets Vice President, Fleetwood Haiya said Bullets started partnering with CIC last year in May adding that the partnership has helped the club note loopholes that need rectification.

Haiya therefore assured CIC that the partnership will not die as was the case with Nico Insurance Company.