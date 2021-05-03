Minister Msungama Caught With Pants Down

Lied to Malawians

Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama has been caught with pants down after International Olympics Committee (IOC) distanced itself from MK 9.4 Billion Swimming Pool Project.

President Lazarus Chakwera’s trusted errand boy, Msungama posted on his official facebook page last week that IOC will finance the construction of multi-billion swimming pool project at Kamuzu Institute of Sports in Lilongwe.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Senior Member zekiel Ching’oma also concurred with Msungama claiming that the swimming pool is being funded by the IOC and that Government will only commit a small amount to support the project.

“This project is being implemented in several countries across the globe. Maybe we tell them to say we don’t want the project it must not come but they won’t substitute it with what is on our priority list, they do Olympic things,” said Ching’oma, who is also Member of Parliament.

The development prompted a private citizen identified Wilson Khembo to inquire from IOC on the funding but surprisingly the international body ‘openly’ denied involvement the project.

“The OIC is not involved in this project,” reads the response from International Olympics Committee.

Ironically, Tonse alliance government will use tax payers’ money to construct the multi-billion kwacha swimming pool.

Government through the Ministry of Sports awarded a Chinese company named China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation to do the construction work.