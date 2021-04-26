UTM Launches Women for Change in Mwanza

By Emmanuel Mwandama, a Contributor

Kamwendo (centre) speaks at the function

UTM Party has launched ‘Women for Change’, a grouping of business and employed ladies at a colourful ceremony held in Mwanza at the weekend.

Speaking at the function, National Team Leader of the initiative Licy Kamwendo recognized the hard work of women in Mwanza and Neno and the passion to see their lives change through associating themselves with the grouping.

“The aim of the initiative is to see women rise up and take their positions in every aspect of social and economic issues. We want women to be respected, women should have a political stand, women should contribute to their families and their communities, women should take part in ending gender based violence, women should fight for girls’ rights and also look after people living with disabilities,” said Kamwendo.

SPLENDID: Women for Change launch in Mwanza

UTM Director for Women for the Southern Region Loyce Mponda, who was the Guest Speaker at the function encouraged the women to be models of change in Mwanza and Neno so that other women should emulate their good behavior and join UTM Party.

“UTM party is building on making women independent, excel in their businesses and be role models and this grouping should strive to be developed on these tenents,” said Mponda.

Mponda said Women for Change initiative is affiliated to UTM with an objective of wooing more women to join the initiative to help them assess life changing business concepts and be socially and economically independent.

She said similar launches of the initiative took place in Blantyre, Salima, Dedza and Chikwawa and it is expected that the northern region will follow in the month of May.

Mponda (third right) during the launch