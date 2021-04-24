FDH Bank Launches Wamkaka Promotion to Boost Flames Support

Flames Coach Meke Mwase with FDH staff members during the launch of Wamkaka promotion

FDH Bank plc has launched a four month promotion dubbed ‘Wamkaka’ which is a celebration of Malawi National Football team, the Flames qualification of the continental Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The promotion will see a lucky winner smiling all the way to the bank with a K5 million grand prize.

Launching the promotion in Blantyre Friday, FDH Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Msapato said the Bank, as the official sponsors of the Flames, is proud that the team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 to be played in Cameroon next year.

“But apart from celebrating that Flames inatimwesa Wamkaka, we are also encouraging our customers to prepare and save, so that they achieve their financial goals for themselves and their families. Azamwe wamkaka,” said Msapato.

He said saving money is a significant part of a healthy financial future and knowing that one has cash on hand for emergencies, education or even down payment for any desired purchases is very important.

“We are encouraging a saving culture among Malawians,” said Msapato.

He said to enter the promotion, existing customers will need to deposit K50,000.00 into their Savings Account and keep it for a minimum of one month while for new customers they will need to open a Savings Account and deposit K50,000.00 and keep it for a minimum of one month.

Msapato (left) with a customer Jimmy Changa during the launch of the promotion

“The promotion will see one lucky customer walking away with a grand prize of K5 million at the end of the promotion. Everyone who is going to enter the promotion and save, is a winner and they will achieve their savings goals, azamwa wamkaka. I therefore encourage all our customers both new and existing to take part in this promotion and stand a chance of winning great prizes while you also achieve your saving objectives,” said Kawawa.

Apart from the K5 million grand prize winner, there will be 106 winners every month, K300,000.00 to one lucky winner, K50,000.00 to 20 lucky winners, two 50kg Fertilizer Bags to 10 lucky winners, Flames Replica Jerseys to 25 winners and 2 Metres FDH branded Chitenje to 50 lucky winners

FDH Bank, a home grown bank, is the official sponsor of the Malawi National Football team the flames and in 2019 the bank announced a 5 year K450 million sponsorship of the FDH Football cup in addition to sponsoring the Flames. The bank also sponsors the Malawi Netball team the Queens and the Netball Association of Malawi with a 3 year deal amounting to K360 million.

FDH Bank has the widest branch network in Malawi with 51 service centres and the most comprehensive digital products.