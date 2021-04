Armed robbers have once again hit another bank in Blantyre just days after a heist at FDH Bank at Lunzu Trading Center, where they went away with K30 Million.

In the wee hours of Monday, robbers also broke into First Capital Bank in Limbe through the Bank’s roof. Police in Limbe are yet to disclose how much has been stolen as the bank is yet to make a statement on the robbery.

Security expert Sheriff Kaisi says this signals a security lapse, urging law enforcers to tighten security.