FORENSIC AUDITOR PUNCHES HOLES INTO K6.2BN AUDIT: Queries on how remaining K3.4billion was used

A forensic auditor is demanding an explanation from the Auditor General on how the remaining K3.4 billion was used out of the K6.2 billion Covid funds.

This follows the release of an audit report done by the National Audit Office which has revealed massive plunder of the Covid relief funds.

But Head of Forensic and Investigations at Fletcher and Evans Handsome Mbwana has poked holes in the audit report.

M’bwana argues that there are some funds that still not clearly detailed on how they were used hence the need for further explanation. (Capital FM)