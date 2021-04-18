Former Veep Justin Malewezi Dies

Malewezi No More

Malawi’s former vice president and Member of Parliament for Ntchisi Central, Dr. Justin Chimera Malewezi, has died at the age of 78.

Dr. Malewezi served as country’s vice president from 1994 to 2004 under Bakili Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).

He left UDF in 2004 and prior to the election he joined People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), where he was elected as Vice President.

After failing to be a torchbearer for the Mgwirizano Coalition which was led by Gwanda Chakuamba, Malewezi stood as an independent candidate in 2004 and managed to score 2.5% of the total national vote.