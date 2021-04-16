CHISALE TRIUMPHS: There was no evidence to show Chisale had intention to kill the woman-Judge

Chisale and his lawyer Chancy Gondwe captured at the court after the ruling

The High Court in Blantyre has acquitted former President Peter Mutharika’s top security aide Norman Chisale in the attempted murder case.

Norman Chisale, was accused of attempting to kill a Blantyre business woman identified as Sigele Amini, who he accidentally shot on her right thigh.

In his ruling, Judge Sylvester Kalembera said there was no evidence by the state to show that Chisale had intention to kill the woman.

Judge Kalembera has also argued that the accused being a bodyguard of the president had a right to use the gun when he felt that he was attacked.

Meanwhile, Chisale’s Lawyer Chancy Gondwe has disclosed that his client will sue government for unlawful arrest. He also described the case as politically motivated.

This likely means the end of the case and Malawians are yet to pay Chisale billions from tax payers money for unlawful prosecution.