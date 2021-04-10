Timothy Mtambo Launches ‘Pabwalo’ Platform to Enhance Dialogue

By Joseph Chikalipo

Lilongwe, Mana: The Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity has launched an interface platform called Pabwalo to enhance dialogue between government and the general public in the country.

Minster of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo

The initiative, which was launched on Friday in Lilongwe by Minister of Civic Education, Timothy Mtambo, is expected to assist in ensuring that the country’s citizens are knowledgeable of the obligations and functions of the state which it executes through its ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

It is believed the delivery of civic education through the platform will empower citizens to demand their rights from duty bearers and inculcate a culture of responsibility among citizens.

Speaking during the event, Hon. Mtambo emphasized on the importance of the initiative, saying it will play a crucial role in governance.

“The development will give people tools and space to address gaps in governing the country by improving the economic and social aspect of the country.

“The government wants Malawians to participate in this, thus the initiative will include different stakeholders such as the Federation of Disability Organisations in Malawi (FEDOMA), to ensure inclusiveness,” he said.

The minister further emphasized on the importance of the Ministry of Civic Education, saying with the new government, it will play a vital in developing the nation.

“In the past regimes, civic education was included in other ministries which hindered its operations, now that it is an independent ministry, the general public should expect improved service delivery,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Executive Director of Church and Society of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Moses Mkandawire commended government for the initiative.

“The government has started an excellent initiative which will potentially improve the welfare of Malawians and I want to urge each and every one of us to show support,” said Mkandawire who is also Chairperson of National Alliance against Corruption in Malawi.

The overall goal of Pabwalo is to contribute towards an efficient, citizen-centric, responsive, and effective government that is ethical and accountable, and delivers public goods and services to all Malawians.