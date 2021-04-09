No Salary For Striking Teachers – Govt

Tonse Alliance led Government has indicated that teachers who are on industrial strike will not be paid their April salaries if they will not return to work by April 12, 2021.

A high ranking government source, who opted anonymity, confirmed that the government team which is leading negotiations with Teachers Union of Malawi (Tum), has already communicated the stand to TUM executive during a meeting which took place in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Our sources say the meeting, which was also attended by Malawi Congress of Trade Union leadership, ended without a resolution as government maintained its stand of no risk allowances for teachers, while TUM insisted on continuing with the sit-in until government changes its decision.

TUM President Willie Malimba could not immediately comment on the matter as he was said to be in a meeting.