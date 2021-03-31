DPP Should Quickly Settles Out Leadership Squabbles-Says Political Commentator

A political commentator is hinting that the former governing Democratic Progressive Party – DPP risks losing immense political ground and popularity unless it quickly settles its leadership squabbles.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s fresh elections in Nsanje Central and Nsanje North constituencies reveal that the party’s Francis Kasaila and Esther Mcheka Chilenje have lost their seats to MCP’s candidates.

The duo’s loss is a big blow to the party which traditionally enjoys support all across the southern region including in the Lower Shire districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

In Nsanje Central, MCP candidate Kafandikhale Mandevana got 8,230 votes against Kasaila’s 6,648 while in Nsanje North the MCP’s Enock Chizuzu has amassed 9,865 votes against Chilenje’s 8,081.In Chikwawa East, the UDF’s Rodrick Khumbanyiwa has reclaimed his seat with 4,681 votes against his MCP rival Foster Thipiwa’s 1,837.Ahead of official declaration of results by the Malawi Electoral Commission tomorrow, the MCP family is also celebrating victories in Lilongwe Nsinja North and Ntchisi North constituencies.

Its governing alliance partner, the UTM, has grabbed a single seat in Karonga North West while independent candidate Bizwick Million has won the Zomba Changalume seat.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu-based political commentator George Phiri contends that these unofficial results are sending a serious and strong message for the DPP to put its house in order.

There was no immediate comment from the DPP as its Spokesperson, Brown Mpinganjira, could not pick up his phone after several attempts.

On his part, MCP National Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu is describing the unofficial results from Nsanje as vindication of its strength and popularity.(Source-Capital FM)