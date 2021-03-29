Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa Congratulates Flames

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi have congratulated Malawi National Football Team, the Flames for qualifying for 2021 African Cup of All Nations (AFCON).

The Flames qualified for the 2021 AFCON after beating Uganda by a goal to nil in a game played on Monday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Striker Richard Mbulu’s first half goal was enough for the Flames to secure tickets for the Afcon tournament to be staged in Cameroon.

In a statement Nankhumwa, who is also Vice President for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the South, said: “This well-deserved victory also means we have secured a place at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

I therefore congratulate the boys and the technical panel, led by Meck Mwase, for this sweet victory and qualification,”

On the other hand Muluzi said: “Heartfelt Congratulations to the mighty Flames for the win and subsequently qualifying for Afcon 2022 finals in Cameroon,”

The last time Malawi qualified for the tournament was in 2010 under the tutelage of Kinnah Phiri.