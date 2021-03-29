Flames Scorch Uganda to Qualify For AFCON 2021

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames has qualified for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals after scorching cranes of Uganda by a goal to nil at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Flames scored through striker Richard Mbulu in the 15 minutes of the first half after receiving a set from Robin Ngalande.

The 2021 AFCON will be played in Cameron from 9 January and 6 February 2022, according to Confederation of African Football.

Flames last seen in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals was in 2010 under Kinnah Phiri as the head coach.