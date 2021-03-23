Chakwera Won Because of Umodzi Party- Chisi

The controversial Umodzi Party President Professor John Chisi says President Lazarus Chakwera won Presidential elections because of him.

Chakwera won because of me- Chisi

Professor Chisi, whose Party has a share in Tonse Alliance Administration, made the remarks in an interview with a local media saying Chakwera would not have won without Umodzi Party supporters.

According to Chisi, 50% of votes for President Chakwera during the court sanctioned June 2021 Fresh Presidential Elections were from his Umodzi Party camp.

However, Professor Chisi was quick to point out that Malawians and Umodzi Party supporters are frustrated over non-fulfillment of campaign promises by President Chakwera.

Chakwera won the fresh polls after defeating Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Peter Mutharika.