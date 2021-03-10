Chilima Inspires Mzuzu Based Nurse To Publish Book

By Salome Gangire

Mzuzu, March 10, Mana: A Mzuzu based youthful author and nursing student, Sam Nkonde, has published a book titled “Mind-set Change” after getting inspired by Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima’s mind-set change lecture held in October, 2020.

The book discusses attitudes and line of thoughts that are setbacks to personal and national development and it offers solutions on the same.

Among others it condemns perceptions such as; imported products being superior to locally manufactured ones, Malawi cannot survive without donor support and that working in a foreign country pays off than in Malawi.

In an interview on Monday, Nkonde said he was inspired by the Vice President’s lecture on mind-set change that there is need for Malawians to have mind-set change if the nation is to develop.

Nkonde who is a nursing student at Saint John of God School of Health Sciences said the 76 paged book gives hints on how to identify detrimental attitudes that require change.

“The book is exploring 27 areas that require immediate mind-set repositioning for quick individual and national development,” he said.

Nkonde discloses that ideas in the book are as a result of personal assessment, book feeding sessions and learning from public lectures.

Madalitso Banda commended Nkonde for the book saying it offers solutions to many challenges the country is facing.

The book is expected to be on the market by 29th March this year and will be sold at K5, 000.

Nkonde had also published a book titled Rise up, Fight the Challenge.