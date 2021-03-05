TUM’S U-TURN! Teachers Strike Rages On

By

Teachers Union of Malawi-TUM has made a sudden U-turn and now remains defiant that the nationwide teachers’ strike is still on until government addresses their COVID-19 risk allowance concerns.

Ironically, a communique jointly signed by TUM President Willy Malimba and Principal Secretary for Education (Administration) Kiswell Dakamau said the two sides had agreed to end the strike.

But Malimba’s latest statement has given government conditions for resumption of work including provision of a minimum of K35 000 risk allowance every six months subject to review.

