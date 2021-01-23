BREAKING: Mchacha Wants To Become DPP President, To Contest At Convention

MCHACHA: To contest at convention

Controversial DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Chikuni Chausi Mchacha has announced that he will contest at the DPP’s Convention as President of the Party.

Mchacha has announced this in an exclusive interview with Wonder Msiska of Times TV.

Mchacha has become the sixth candidate to show interest for the party’s number one seat.

Others are Leader of Opposition and DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP Vice President for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka, DPP Spokesperson for Finance in Parliament Joseph Mwanamveka, former Reserve Bank Governor Daliso Kabambe, convicted DPP Vice President for the Central Region Uladi Mussa and comedian Benedicto Mbewe.