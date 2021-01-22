Unima Council, Tonse Govt Given 7 Days To Rescind Decision On Suspension Of Unima Delinking

KONDOWE:

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has given University of Malawi Council and Tonse Government seven days to rescind its decision to suspend the delinking process of university constituent colleges.

CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe says the de-liking process was consultative and the council cannot undermine the process.

Himself, a quality education rights activist Kondowe expressed surprise at the move taken by the current council, saying it would derail progress and development of the colleges.

He said the issue [of delinking] went through Parliament and the council could not overrule a decision which was made in Parliament

“I am surprised and shocked with what the council has done. University of Malawi is an institution and its decisions and directions should continue regardless of who the current members of the council are. Such delays were also happening with Bunda [Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources] until government stepped in. Look at Bunda now,” he said.

Unima has four constituent colleges—Chancellor College, The Polytechnic, Kamuzu College of Nursing and the College of Medicine.

The decision to delink the colleges was made at an extraordinary meeting of the council held on July 10 2017.

Interestingly, the decision by the current Unima Council to stay the decision was also made at another extraordinary meeting held on January 20 2021 virtually.

A memo, signed by Ashanie Gawa following the meeting, advises principals of the constituent colleges to inform all members of staff accordingly.

“Following the 117th extraordinary meeting of the council held virtually on 20th January 2021, the council appreciated that the decision to delink the university taken by its 202nd extraordinary meeting held on 10th July 2017 was ultra vires and not in line with powers and functions that these structures (Senate and the council) were mandated to undertake,” the memo reads.

The memo, however, indicates that a functional analysis would be conducted to guide stakeholders on the way forward.

