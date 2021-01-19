Mzuni Management Finally Resolve To Hold Virtual Graduation Ceremony For Over 500 Graduands

The management of Mzuzu University has finally agreed to a hold a virtual graduation ceremony for about five hundred 2019 graduands.

The university planned to hold the graduation ceremony for the said graduands from three faculties of education, environment and information and technology on 27th of this month where state president Lazarus Chakwera was to be installed as Chancellor of the University.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Andrew Maliro, spokesperson of the students said based on discussion they had with the schools management, they have agreed to scrap off physical graduation and instead hold a virtual graduation due to the surge in new covid-19 cases.

Maliro said this is what they have been advocating for since last year but was quick to say that the students will not entertain the university’s proposal to shift the graduation date from 27th January to a later date.