23 Malawians Stun Zim Police After Magical Escape

ZIM POLICE: Confused

Authorities in Zimbabwe are scratching their heads, after 23 Malawian border jumpers who were being held at a Police Station pulled a Hoodin on them and just like magic, disappeared into thin air, leaving them with egg on their faces.

The 23 were being held at Beitbridge Police station, awaiting transportation to Harare, to be deported to Malawi.

It is understood that two of the escapees had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

Zimbabwe’s The Chronicle Newspaper reports, “Authorities here are investigating a case in which 23 Malawian boarder jumpers disappeared from Beitbridge main police station while awaiting transportation to Harare pending deportation to their country”.

The paper further reveals that the 23 are, Ousmane Austin (27), Yamaya Saidi (26), Sumati Jamali (18), Hake Idrasl (23), Hajira Joe (23), Edward Master (18), Fatima Mark (27), Musa James (27), Bernard Chimenya (25), Dennis Bwala (18), Gladys shucha (24), Enock Halwa (24), Juiro Ajalu (18), Frank Mayazi (28), Blessings Wiseman (21), Witness Mdala (21), Erison Lestah (24), Lejabo Mbewe (23), Fulani Witness (30), Adam Musa (22), Mark Musa (20), Madson Mwinjiro (37) and Matola Yusuf (19).