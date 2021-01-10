RSA Returnees Riot, Set Mapanga Prison Training School On Fire

A number of structures at Mapanga Prison Training School in Chiradzulu have been damaged earlier today by Malawians who are quarantined at the facility police have confirmed the development.

Chimwemwe Shaba spokesperson for Malawi Prison Service says the rioters who have just returned from South Africa were demanding their immediate release despite not getting their COVID-19 test results.

Shaba says, rioters have damaged a number of structures at the facility during the fracas and police are currently keeping in cooler ring leaders of the commotion.

In an interview with MBC Shaba said: “Currently am at the scene and I can confidently confirm that it was only few individuals who were perpetuating the riots.

“The spokesperson says calm has returned and he was quick to dispel rumours that some of the quarantined people have escaped from the facility. Currently the place is accomodating about 518 returnees.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda who is also the Co-Chairperson for the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has described the development as retrogressive and saddening. “As Government, our core mandate is ensuring safety for all and I should stress here that we will not back down in enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures,” said Chiponda.Meanwhile the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 has disclosed that henceforth the country will not be accepting returnees without COVID-19 negative certificates. In collaboration with key stakeholders the taskforce will also sensitise cross-border transport operators on Government’s position on returnees. Reported by Jeff Chinawa.#MBCNewsLive