CHAKWERA BRINGS BACK QUOTA SYSTEM: North erupts in anger, demos on the card

There is an out cry from the people of the North who feel cheated by President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his MCP government for bringing back quota system of selecting students to secondary schools after the DPP government abolished prior to elections in 2019.

Chakwera in his manifesto promised the people of the north that once voted into power he will abolish quota system of selecting students to secondary schools and university.

“I don’t want quota to end but I want it to be dead as well”, said Chakwera in his rhetoric whenever he visited northern region during campaign period.

But the primary school selection results which the Ministry of Education has released indicate otherwise that quota system has been revived by the MCP government to continue oppress the north people as numbers suggest that only 182 students from the north have been selected to go National Government Secondary Schools against the 749 from South and 929 from the Central region respectively.

For example Chitipa and Karonga Districts have for the first time in the history of Malawi failed to send a student to Chaminade Secondary School which is in Karonga a sign that quota system has been revived to punish the people of northern region.

Phalombe district has sent 122 students to secondary schools against the entire north that has sent only 182 students.

Writing on his Facebook Page, Deputy Speaker of Parliament has accused the Malawi Examination Board for sabotaging MCP government on maintaining quota system which is untrue because selection of students to secondary schools is done by the Ministry of Education and not otherwise.

But still his point is that quota system has been used to dent MCP government. Kazombo comes from Kasungu District.

Reports indicate that north parents will this week demonstrate against this year’s selection to prove to Chakwera that he has failed them.

“We cannot go on like this in this country. It’s not a secret that Chakwera has cheated us on this. He is a hypocrite. We thought he is a Man of God and he shall live by his words but what we are seeing in Malawi now is total nuisance. We have been taken as fools now after we overwhelmingly voted for them and removing DPP from levers of power. But am not surprised with MCP antics. They hate people from the north from long time ago”, said one Livingstonia Synod Reverend who did not want to be mentioned because it’s only the offices of Moderator and General Secretary who speak on behalf of the Synod according to the protocol.

Liivinstonia Synod is expected to issue a Press Statement to condemn the selection based on quota system.

Former Member of Parliament for Karonga Central, Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo has also denounced the Chakwera government for bringing back quota system of selecting students.

“At a time when we thought quota system was dead and buried, it has come back with a painful sting on our children shuttering any hope for their future, whilst emotions are high let us embrace ethos of oneness and never allow them to overrun the best of us and to divide the Nation, I urge you” says Mwenefumbo writing on his Facebook Page.

Surprisingly the Speaker of Parliament, Cathrene Gotani Hara, Chenda Mkandawire( MCP VP North, Rev Maurice( PRO) Munthali and Timothy Mtambo( Minister), who were vocal during DPP against quota system have kept quite on this one.

The social media is awash with this year’s selection and MCP government has received a ‘baptism of fire’ from people mainly from the north at point that DPP cadets are mocking UTM members who joined MCP alliance to remove DPP from government.

But MCP social media team feels that DPP strategist(cadets) who are at the Ministry of education are sabotaging the President and his MCP government but have failed to provide evidence to that effective.

During Kamuzu Banda autocratic rule, MCP government sent ‘home’ all northern region teachers who were teaching in other regions.

Chaminade, Mzuzu government and Nkhatabay secondary schools are amongst the best schools in the North. Coincidentally, the Minister of Education, Catherine Nyalonje comes from Mzimba district.