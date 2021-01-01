85% Of DPP Sympathisers Are Behind Nankhumwa-Political Analysts Tell Nation Newspaper

Three renowned political science and communication experts have said Kondwani Nankhumwa who is Leader of the Opposition in Parliament stands a higher chance of winning at the convention which DPP is to hold soon if the playing field is levelled.

The experts tells today’s NATION NEWSPAPER in awake of the news that Dr Daliso Kabambe, the former Reserve Bank Governor has joined the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) on 31st December, 2020 at the party’s Southern Region headquarters in Blantyre.

Ernest Thindwa, a political science lecturer at Chancellor college has described Daliso Kabambe that he has a slim chance of beating Nankhumwa at the convention as the Mulanje Central legislator is a household name at the moment in DPP and the entire nation.

In his analysis, Integrity Platform, Governance and Communication, political analyst Godfrey Pumbwa has put it blatantly that most DPP faithful are rallying behind Nankhumwa at the moment and it will be difficult for Kabambe, Msaka and Mwanamveka to dislodge him.

Concurring with two is Peter Chisi, the director of civil and political at Malawi Human Rights Organization, has said there is none of the three who can dislodge Nankhumwa even if they combine as Nankhumwa is the ” man of the people ” at the moment.

NANKHUMWA: Tipped to win

According to Charles Mchacha, the DPP regional governor for the South has said, next week, DPP will be unveiling Kondwani Nankhumwa at it’s headquarters as a presidential candidate at their convention.

So far four people namely, Nankhumwa, Kabambe, ,Msaka, and Mwanamveka have shown interest of contesting at the party’s convention.

Nankhumwa comes from Mulanje while Kabambe comes from Thyolo where former President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika comes from.

Mwanamveka comes from Chiradzuru while Msaka comes from Machinga.