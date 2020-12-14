MCP Youths Earn Praise For Protesting Against Party Leadership

The protest staged by the Malawi Congress Party-MCP youth wing against the party’s leadership is earning praise from political commentators.

The MCP youth staged protests recently in Lilongwe and displayed placards at the party’s national headquarters.

The youth feel betrayed over unfulfilled campaign promises by the party’s leadership five months after forming the government.

They cited the issue of job creation, which they say, looks like an empty promise, as they still struggle to improve their livelihood.

They also alleged acts of nepotism and favouritism in recruitments at State House and other top government positions.It is said those from Dedza-Tete area and Lilongwe dominate in various positions.

Executive Director of the Institute for Policy Interaction-IPI Rafiq Hajat states that the protests will help keep government on its toes and remind leaders of their campaign promises.