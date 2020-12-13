World Vision Malawi Challenges Female Inmates to Report Gender Based Violence

By Dyson Kamwana

Singo(in uniform) receiving the items

Kasungu, Mana: World Vision Malawi(WVM) has challenged female inmates to report on any kind of Gender Based Violence (GBV) they are facing to ensuring that they enjoy their rights like any other human being.

The remarks were made on recentlt when the organization made the donation of materials such as bath and laundry soap, petroleum jelly, female sanitary materials, soft drinks and Holy Bibles among others worth of K3 million to female inmates at the Kasungu prison.

Advocacy Communications and Child Protection Officer, Lizzie Lombe said the gesture came as one way of commemorating the ‘16 days of activism against GBV and World International Human rights day.

“We thought it wise to come to Kasungu prison and share these items basically to female inmates particularly as we are still within the period of doing ‘16 days of activism against GBV’.

“The idea basically, was to emphasize to them that whenever they see any type of gender-based violence they should not stay silent but they should report it,” she said.

Kasungu Prison Officer-In-Charge, Senior Superintendent, John Singo applauded the organization saying they have fixed some problems which the institution was failing to sort out due to financial constraints.

He supported the plea by WVM for inmates to report any cases infringing them to enjoy their rights as human beings.

“We are very much appreciating for the donation because they have minimized the gap which, as the institution was failing to address. They have been our eye opener especially to female inmates since they have known where to take the case to whenever they encounter any violence,” Singo said.

Kasungu District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), John Wachali bemoaned the alarming figures of GBV in the district which need joint interventions to address them.

“As the country is going through this malpractice, Kasungu has not been spared. We are registering increased figures of GBV of which was calling for a collaborative efforts with development partners to deal with them,” he said.

Kasungu District Gender Officer, Humphrey Longwe commended the efforts which WVM and other development partners are pulling in to cease the vise.

“We are tirelessly working together with the various stakeholders to spread the messages regarding the GBV, so that together we win the battle against this evil,” he said.