Akata Car Rental to Go Countrywide

The gods of ‘Safe and Comfortable Travel’ can now afford a smile following plans by Akata Car Rental Services to go country-wide.

Managing Director for Akata Car Rental Services, Catherine Mwamvani disclosed the good tidings in an exclusive interview with Malawi Voice on Friday.

“We are currently operating in Blantyre and surrounding districts but our mission is to go countrywide as soon as possible,” said Mwamvani

We Will Go Countrywide- Mwamvani

The 23 year old female entrepreneur Mwamvani called upon Malawians to support and trust Akata Car Rental Services.

“Malawians should embrace and support the female owned car rental and we are here to stay,” Said Mwamvani, who is also a trained journalist.

Akata Car Rental Services started to operate in the country on 14th February 2020.