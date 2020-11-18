Malawi’s Mercenary CSO & Wendy Harawa Call For Immediate Release Of Bushiris: We Will Not Allow Them To Be Extradited

The Mercenary CSOs during the briefing. On the mic Mkwezalamba and far right (Wendy Harawa)

Malawi’s mercenary Civil Society Organizations now operating under the banner Malawi Black Economic Empowerment Movement (Mablem) say they will not allow Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to be extradited and face prosecution in South Africa where he is facing money laundering charges.

Speaking during a press briefing at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, the CSOs including the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) have also demanded the immediate release of the Bushiris from the police custody.

The group’s spokesperson musician Wendy Harawa says that Malawi Government should not be coerced to any extradition request before Bushiri’s security concerns are resolved.

The group’s chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba says the self-acclaimed Prophet should be given a chance for a fair trial.

“We are calling on the South African government to withdraw police officers who Prophet Shepherd Bushiri officially complained against from their investigation and prosecution teams to ensure natural justice.” he said.

Mkwezalamba then called on the Malawi government to assign a state security personnel to go with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to South Africa if he is extradited and be with him throughout the trial.

According to the grouping, Bushiri has contributed to the country’s GDP and the state needs to come in for his protection.

The grouping’s leader Robert Mkwezalamba expresses concern over what he terms as lack of seriousness by the South African government to address security issues being raised by Bushiri.